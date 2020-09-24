indicator adjustment problem
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello all
i am experience some issue with an indicator that i am working on , can somebody please take a look and tell me why its causing this issue ?
to put it simply the indicator is not refreshing
Explanation:
when i attach the indicator to the chart and leave it on, after sometime when i attach another instance of the indicator with similar parameters then then new indicator shows different lines then the one that was previously attached to the chart
even if i dont attach the new indicator , and simply double click on the currently attached indicator and then click on the OK button on
see the screenshot please
even if i dont attach the new indicator , and simply double click on the currently attached indicator and then click on the OK button, it changes the previously draw lines:
Sometimes the change is too much and sometimes the change is not too much , but there is always some changes , depending on after how many bars i double click and press OK on the indicator
i will highly appreciate if someone can point what am i doing wrong, thanks
Here is my code :