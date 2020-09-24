indicator adjustment problem

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Hello all 

i am experience some issue with an indicator that i am working on , can somebody please take a look and tell me why its causing this issue ?


to put it simply the indicator is not refreshing 

Explanation:
when i attach the indicator to the chart and leave it on, after sometime when i attach another instance of the indicator with similar parameters then then new indicator shows different lines then the one that was previously attached to the chart 
even if i dont attach the new indicator , and simply double click on the currently attached indicator and then click on the OK button on
see the screenshot please

  Screenshot 



even if i dont attach the new indicator , and simply double click on the currently attached indicator and then click on the OK button, it changes the previously draw lines:  Screenshot 2


Sometimes the change is too much and sometimes the change is not too much , but there is always some changes , depending on after how many bars i double click and press OK on the indicator 


i will highly appreciate if someone can point what am i doing wrong, thanks 


Here is my code :

#property copyright ""
#property link      ""
#property version   ""
#property description ""


//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
#property indicator_color1 Yellow
#property indicator_label1 "USD"

#property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2 1
#property indicator_color2 Aqua
#property indicator_label2 "EUR"

                             

//--- indicator buffers
double Buffer1[];
double Buffer2[];

//--- Rsi Value
extern int R_Value = 5;
double myPoint; //initialized in OnInit



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {   
  string per = R_Value;
  per = StringConcatenate("RSI(",per,")");
  IndicatorShortName(per);
  printf(per);
  
  
   IndicatorBuffers(2);
   SetIndexBuffer(0, Buffer1);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(0, EMPTY_VALUE);
   SetIndexBuffer(1, Buffer2);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(1, EMPTY_VALUE);

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime& time[],
                const double& open[],
                const double& high[],
                const double& low[],
                const double& close[],
                const long& tick_volume[],
                const long& volume[],
                const int& spread[])
  {
   int limit = rates_total - prev_calculated;
   //--- counting from 0 to rates_total
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Buffer2, true);
   //--- initial zero
   if(prev_calculated < 1)
     {
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer1, 0);
      ArrayInitialize(Buffer2, 0);
     }
   else
      limit++;
   
   //--- main loop
   for(int i = limit-1; i >= 0; i--)
     {
      if (i >= MathMin(5000-1, rates_total-1-50)) continue; //omit some old rates to prevent "Array out of range" or slow calculation   
      
      //Indicator Buffer 1
      double EURUSDs=0;
      double GBPUSDs=0;
      double AUDUSDs=0;
      double NZDUSDs=0;
      
      double USDCADs=0;
      double USDCHFs=0;
      double USDJPYs=0;
                          
            EURUSDs = iRSI("EURUSD",PERIOD_CURRENT,R_Value,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
            double USD1 = 100-EURUSDs;
            GBPUSDs = iRSI("GBPUSD",PERIOD_CURRENT,R_Value,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
            double USD2 = 100-GBPUSDs;
            AUDUSDs = iRSI("AUDUSD",PERIOD_CURRENT,R_Value,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
            double USD3 = 100-AUDUSDs; 
	    NZDUSDs = iRSI("NZDUSD",PERIOD_CURRENT,R_Value,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
	    double USD4 = 100-NZDUSDs;
            double USD5 = iRSI("USDCAD",PERIOD_CURRENT,R_Value,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
            double USD6 = iRSI("USDCHF",PERIOD_CURRENT,R_Value,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
            double USD7 = iRSI("USDJPY",PERIOD_CURRENT,R_Value,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
	    
	    double USDtotal= (USD1+USD2+USD3+USD4+USD5+USD6+USD7);
      	    double USDtota2= USDtotal/7;
      
           
         {
         Buffer1[i] = USDtota2;
         }
 
         
        


      //Indicator Buffer 2
      
       EURUSDs=0;
      double EURGBPs=0;
      double EURJPYs=0;
      double EURAUDs=0;
      double EURCADs=0;
      double EURCHFs=0;
      double EURNZDs=0; 
             
             
            double EUR1 =  iRSI("EURUSD",PERIOD_CURRENT,R_Value,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
	    double EUR2 =  iRSI("EURGBP",PERIOD_CURRENT,R_Value,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
            double EUR3 =  iRSI("EURJPY",PERIOD_CURRENT,R_Value,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
            double EUR4 =  iRSI("EURAUD",PERIOD_CURRENT,R_Value,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
            double EUR5 =  iRSI("EURCAD",PERIOD_CURRENT,R_Value,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
            double EUR6 =  iRSI("EURCHF",PERIOD_CURRENT,R_Value,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
            double EUR7 =  iRSI("EURNZD",PERIOD_CURRENT,R_Value,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
            
	    double EURtotal= (EUR1+EUR2+EUR3+EUR4+EUR5+EUR6+EUR7);
      	    double EURtota2= EURtotal/7; 
      	
         {
         Buffer2[i] = EURtota2;
         }

        }
   return(rates_total);
  }
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