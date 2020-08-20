Does anyone know how to fix this annoying events problem in the GUI Library?
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In many projects I've come a cross this issue where the events start playing up if you introduce more than one panel.
In some cases I would like a dialog popup to change some settings/get user input/display detailed info etc.
Please does anyone know the fix for this?
Here is a test panel, test env included...
The rest of the code you can find in the zip file attached ready to go to test in mt5.