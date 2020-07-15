Indicators: Power of JPY with average
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Power of JPY with average:
Power of JPY indicator shows actual strength of currency JPY calculated of 7 pairs that contain JPY. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: USD JPY, EUR JPY, GBP JPY, AUD JPY, CAD JPY, NZD JPY, CHF JPY.
Author: JAN OPOCENSKY