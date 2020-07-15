Indicators: Power of EUR with average

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Power of EUR with average:

Power of EUR indicator shows actual strength of currency EUR calculated of 7 pairs that contain EUR. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR USD, EUR GBP, EUR JPY, EUR AUD, EUR CHF, EUR CAD, EUR NZD.

Power of EUR with average

Author: JAN OPOCENSKY

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