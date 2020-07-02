Who know 'the dollar bar' ?
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As far as I know , there are three kind of bar, time, tick and volumn.
time bar--prints a bar for every x number of time, such as seconds, minutes,hours and so on.
tick bar--prints a bar for every x number of trades,If someone trades 1 contract in a transaction, that counts as one trade. If someone trades 3 contracts in a transaction, that still only counts as 1 trade.
volume Bar--prints a bar for every x number of contracts transacted, If someone trades 3 contracts in a transaction, that counts as 3.
but when I read article https://blog.quantinsti.com/bar-types-trading/ a new kind of bar called 'dollar bar', I could not understand what the author said. who know this kind of bar and clarify if clearly step by step?