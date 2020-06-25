Site is not displaying properly - sometimes

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It may be totally random , or due to updates ,but whenever i visit the market place and browse around
then the cdn (c.mql5) is not delivering files any longer - causing buttons to not be displayed , screenshots, logos etc.
If i then erase the browser cache i see a 1996 :D version style of the site and i cannot login .
(its not limited to browsers ,it appears to be ip-related as my mobile devices experience these issues as well - after visiting the market on pc)
Is the site being moved to new servers ? Is this due to cloudflare ? (asking cause any logged in MT platforms get subsequently affected too)
Have you observed this ?
Theres an image here :