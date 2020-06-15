Morgan Stanley predicts V-shaped recovery of World Economy: "..steepest but also one of the shortest on record"

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Morgan Stanley predicts V-shaped recovery of World Economy: "..steepest but also one of the shortest on record"


Morgan Stanley’s economists see this recession as being “the steepest but also one of the shortest on record,” and its strategists agree there will be a V-shaped recovery.

“The V-shaped recovery in markets is foreshadowing a V-shaped recovery in the economy and earnings. It’s also following the 2009 pattern almost identically in many ways,” they said.

The team raised its base case S&P 500 price target through June 2021 to 3,350 from 3,000, also shifting its bull and bear cases higher — from 3,250 to 3,700 and from 2,500 to 2,900 respectively.

High quality and growth stocks would still do well as the economy recovers but would struggle to keep up with more cyclical pockets of the markets, including automobiles and consumer durables, they said.

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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (Metatrader 5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Stocks could fall a further 7% after last week’s correction. But here’s why Morgan Stanley says that’s ‘healthy’
  • Callum Keown
  • www.marketwatch.com
However, in our call of the day , Morgan Stanley said last week’s correction was overdue and “healthy” and that the bull market would soon “resume in earnest.” “We maintain our positive view for U.S. equity markets because it’s early in a new economic cycle and bull market. Last week’s correction was overdue and likely has another 5-7...
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