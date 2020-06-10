Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) tops $1,000 for the first time
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Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) tops $1,000 for the first time
Tesla shares breached the $1,000 threshold in intraday trading for the first time on Thursday. Tesla was at $996.50 in morning trading after hitting an intraday high of $1,004.82. The stock is up nearly 140% year to date.
CEO Elon Musk said today that it is time to bring its Semi commercial truck to “volume production”, as the U.S. electric vehicle maker ramps up vehicle production after a brief virus-related shutdown.
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