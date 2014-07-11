Indicators: Indicator Tracer
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Indicator Tracer:
Traces the output of indicators by buffer. Output can be changed on the chart by moving the VL left or right.
This can be useful when tracing the output of custom indicators, particularly of arrow indicators whose index empty value is not exactly known.
Author: Enrico Lambino