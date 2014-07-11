How do I calculate the profit per pip given a symbol info and a volume?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello folks, I would like to know how to calculate the profit per pip given a symbol info and a volume?
for example, I have the following symbol information for the symbol: #NKDU4
and let's suppose I buy a volume of: 0.25. Then ¿how do I calculate the profit if the variation of pips is: +8pips?
Notice that for some reason the number of digits is: 0, then i don't know how to measure the pips by the way :P
here is the imaage:
Thank you!