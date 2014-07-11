How do I calculate the profit per pip given a symbol info and a volume?

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Hello folks, I would like to know how to calculate the profit per pip given a symbol info and a volume?

for example, I have the following symbol information for the symbol: #NKDU4

and let's suppose I buy a volume of: 0.25. Then ¿how do I calculate the profit if the variation of pips is: +8pips?

Notice that for some reason the number of digits is: 0, then i don't know how to measure the pips by the way :P

here is the imaage:


Thank you!

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