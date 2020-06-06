OPEC+ are highly likely to agree on one-month extension to oil production cuts

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OPEC+ are highly likely to agree on one-month extension to oil production cuts


The delegate said, on condition of anonymity, "It is most likely that the meeting today will result in an extension of the agreement for one month only. This is the general trend within OPEC+."

It was noted by Reuters that OPEC+ members will meet on "Saturday to approve extending record oil production cuts and to push countries such as Iraq and Nigeria to comply better with existing curbs."

source..

OPEC+ To Agree On One-Month Extension To Historic Production Cuts
OPEC+ To Agree On One-Month Extension To Historic Production Cuts
  • Tyler Durden
  • www.zerohedge.com
Update (June 6): OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, will "most likely" agree on a one-month extension of oil output cuts, an OPEC delegate told Reuters on Saturday. The delegate said, on condition of anonymity, "It is most likely that the meeting today will result in an extension of the agreement for one month only. This is the...
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