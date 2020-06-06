OPEC+ are highly likely to agree on one-month extension to oil production cuts
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OPEC+ are highly likely to agree on one-month extension to oil production cuts
The delegate said, on condition of anonymity, "It is most likely that the meeting today will result in an extension of the agreement for one month only. This is the general trend within OPEC+."
It was noted by Reuters that OPEC+ members will meet on "Saturday to approve extending record oil production cuts and to push countries such as Iraq and Nigeria to comply better with existing curbs."
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