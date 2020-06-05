European stocks: waiting Non-Farm Payrolls
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European stocks: waiting for Non-Farm Payrolls
European stocks were rebounding waiting for Non-Farm Payrollon on Friday.
There are the following figures in the beginning of the trading day:
Investors were waiting on a labor market report that's expected to reflect soaring jobless losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
source..