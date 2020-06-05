European stocks: waiting Non-Farm Payrolls

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European stocks: waiting for Non-Farm Payrolls

European stocks were rebounding waiting for Non-Farm Payrollon on Friday.



There are the following figures in the beginning of the trading day:

  • The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.20%,
  • German DAX rose 1.79%,
  • FTSE 100 index rose 0.8%,
  • Lufthansa rose 3.29%.


Investors were waiting on a labor market report that's expected to reflect soaring jobless losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

source..

European stocks higher as investors wait for U.S. payrolls
European stocks higher as investors wait for U.S. payrolls
  • Barbara Kollmeyer
  • www.marketwatch.com
European stocks were rebounding on Friday, headed for what could be the best weekly return since early April. Stocks fell Thursday after the European Central Bank expanded its pandemic emergency purchase program by a bigger-than-expected amount, and President Christine Lagarde lowered growth and inflation forecasts. The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP...
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