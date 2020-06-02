European stocks rise at the open
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European stocks rise at the open
European stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, extending gains that have pushed the Stoxx Europe 600 to close higher in five of the last six sessions.
German DAX: 2.29% surged 2.6% after a three-day break, U.K. FTSE 100: 0.29% rose 0.4%.
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