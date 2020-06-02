European stocks rise at the open

New comment
 

European stocks rise at the open

European stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, extending gains that have pushed the Stoxx Europe 600 to close higher in five of the last six sessions.



German DAX: 2.29% surged 2.6% after a three-day break, U.K. FTSE 100: 0.29% rose 0.4%.

source..

New comment