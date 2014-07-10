Indicators: Trend Strength Indicator
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Trend Strength Indicator:
This indicator based on a 5 period simple moving average detects trends: if there is an uptrend then shows green bars, if there is a downtrend then shows red bars, if there is a weak trend then shows yellow bars.
Author: paidtologin