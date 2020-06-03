Eurozone: unemployment at 7.3%; industrial producer prices down by 2.0%
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Eurozone: unemployment at 7.3%; industrial producer prices down by 2.0%
Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, were published the following figures on Wednesday: "In April 2020, the second month after COVID-19 containment measures were implemented by most Member States, the euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.3%, up from 7.1% in March 2020."
The number of unemployed increased by 211,000 from March to 11.919 million in April.
Producer Price Index (PPI) fell by 2.0% in the euro area and by 1.9% in the EU, compared with March 2020, and In April 2020, compared with April 2019, industrial producer prices decreased by 4.5% in the euro area and by 4.3% inthe EU.
official source..
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