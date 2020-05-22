EA unable to load after Win10 regular updates
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MetaQuotes you have a real big problem with Win10 users and licenses for EA.
One week ago I purchased an Expert Agent form market.
After a few regular updates on Win10 I lost 4/5 activations and until now I use it only for a few tests via Practice Account.
This is totally unaccepted!
Please fix the problem or give back the money for EA.