EA unable to load after Win10 regular updates

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MetaQuotes you have a real big problem with Win10 users and licenses for EA.

One week ago I purchased an Expert Agent form market.

After a few regular updates on Win10 I lost 4/5 activations and until now I use it only for a few tests via Practice Account.

This is totally unaccepted!

Please fix the problem or give back the money for EA.



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