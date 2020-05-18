Facing issues while trying to copy and paste the DLL in MT4 1260.
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I have created a dll. But it is not getting copied in the MQL4-->Libraries.
This is what I am getting:
This error is occurring when I am Metatrader4 terminal is open. When close it, it let me copy.
I had attached an expert advisor. That EA I have removed before copying the Dll file.
But still I do not understand why the dll is not released in the MT4.
Kindly, shed some light on this issue.