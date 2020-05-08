HistorySelect Open Ask Open Bid important!!!
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Dear Sir,
How can i obtain the Open Ask and Open Bid for a trade in HistorySelect() to check the spread on the Closed Position with my Broker when a problem occurs in MQL5.
My broker sent me this image where can i get access to this data.
Reagrds,
Amjad Barhoumeh