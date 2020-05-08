Policy in public review: could we compare or share brokers?

New comment
 

Dear experienced traders and moderators


May I ask about the policy in signal's or EA's review?

Is that possible to compare or share brokers in signals' or EA's review?

I saw someone reviewed a very good signal and he compare and share brokers for other followers from almost one month ago, and I also heard it is not to share broker in the public.

So I'm confused. Could anyone teach me is it OK or not in this community? 


Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky


New comment