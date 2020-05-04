How to find/calculate currency price from other currency
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But the close price must be equal or between HIGH & LOW prices but after calculation its changes.
"All prices updated time is same"
* Many currency close price is less then Low or high then High.
* First tick, High is high, then next tick, high less than last high.