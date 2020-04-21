MQL5 site improvement - Adding filters on sellers' pages
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Filters are missing on the seller's pages, it's hard to look for products because some vendors have 50 or more products.
Adding filters would save users a lot of time, and it would reduce the server load on the MQL5 side.
Another solution would be to make sections to clearly differentiate things as it is done for signals (even simpler to do)
If it's voluntarily done to display ads on every page, it's a bad argument because most users have an ad blocker (and those who don't have one yet should install one as soon as possible)
General search is not the solution because there are thousands of information on the site and a little more every day. And even using search, it sometimes becomes painful and time consuming to find something on the site.
Note: There are other sections of the site where filters or criteria should be added to make it easier to find something there: Market, Signals