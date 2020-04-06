Indicators: Power of NZD

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Power of NZD:

Power of NZD indicator shows actual strength of currency NZD calculated of 7 pairs that contain NZD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR NZD, GBP NZD, AUD NZD, NZD USD, NZD CAD, NZD JPY, NZD CHF.

Power of NZD

Author: JAN OPOCENSKY

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