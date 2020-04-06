Indicators: Power of GBP
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Power of GBP:
Power of GBP indicator shows actual strength of currency GBP calculated of 7 pairs that contain GBP. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR GBP, GBP USD, GBP JPY, GBP AUD, GBP CAD, GBP NZD, GBP CHF.
Author: JAN OPOCENSKY