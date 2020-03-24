Fuzzy Library Compilation Errors
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Hello,
I'm trying to start using the Fuzzy library mentioned in this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13697
but I'm receiving the following compilation errors:
Could some one help me fix these errors please?
I'm using Metatrader 4 build 1260
Thanks in advance.