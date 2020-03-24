Fuzzy Library Compilation Errors

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Hello,

I'm trying to start using the Fuzzy library mentioned in this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/13697

but I'm receiving the following compilation errors:

Could some one help me fix these errors please?

I'm using Metatrader 4 build 1260

Thanks in advance.

Fuzzy - library for developing fuzzy models
Fuzzy - library for developing fuzzy models
  • www.mql5.com
Unzip the archive into the terminal_data_folder. The library codes are located in the \MQL5\Include\Math\FuzzyNet\ Sample test scripts can be found in the \MQL5\Scripts\FuzzyNet\ Fuzzy Logic Library for Microsoft.Net (FuzzyNet) is an easy to use component that implements Mamdani and Sugeno fuzzy inference systems. FuzzyNet includes: 5...
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