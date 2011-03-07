Looking for a better Metaeditor look & feel
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here is my wish:
to make an easier reading of block of code, a colored block background should be used (and be user defined)
A nice example is done by Ultimate++ editor:
http://www.ultimatepp.org/L$www$uppweb$idess$en-us.html_2.png
Hope that devs find this idea interesting for the ease of all.