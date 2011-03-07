Looking for a better Metaeditor look & feel

New comment
 

here is my wish:

to make an easier reading of block of code, a colored block background should be used (and be user defined)


A nice example is done by Ultimate++ editor:

http://www.ultimatepp.org/L$www$uppweb$idess$en-us.html_2.png


Hope that devs find this idea interesting for the ease of all.

New comment