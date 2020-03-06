how to sort tools within the code
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Tell me please, how can I sort the tools in MT4 programmatically in the adviser. Ie in specification there is forex, sfd.
But how, for example, to distinguish currency from metal, metal from indexs etc. for an advisor.
The question is how to sort these tools within the code? Insede EA or indicator