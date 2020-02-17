Modify Pending Orders
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Hi All,
I am trying to figure out an EA which updates its pending orders if current price pass the SL level of pending order both for buy and sell orders. As you can see below pic current price is below the SL point of pending orders. Therefore I want to modify new updated pending orders with openning price of from those SL point (+30 & -30 point) and not only for window currency but also for other currencies which are in the pending order list.
I tried below code but it didn't work out. Could you help me?