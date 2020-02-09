Cloud Network Can't Get Working
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Hi All,
newbie problems I suspect. I have been reading every thread and article I can on how to use cloud network but I still can not get it to process tasks.
After I start it disconnects
Then says failed. Or USA doesn't do anything
I disabled my local agents. I have funds in the account.
What am I missing?