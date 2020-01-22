Forex Factory Calendar HTML WebRequest & Actual number release issue
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I spend quite some time developing an EA that is reading the Forex Factory Calendar (FFC) HTML. I’m stumbling now on an issue that I did not foresee and I’m unable to solve. Hopefully you can help me.
When the news event occurs, I want to extract the Actual number, and compare it with the forecasted number. The problem is that when the news event occurs, you will see in IE/Chrome a green button (see below) on which you need to press to request the Actual number. In the EA when the WebRequest is done you also don’t see the actual number but the code of this green button, even if the Actual number is available. After a minute or so the WebRequest will show the Actual number, but that’s of course too late.
Can you please help me on how to solve this issue so I can extract the Actual as soon as it’s available in the FFC? Thank you in advance!
PS: I’m using the HTML FFC and not the XML FFC as the XML does not contain the Actual number.