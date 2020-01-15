Virtual Trailing Stop
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello guys,
I'm trying to do a virtual trailing stop to replace the normal one. The main idea is to use it in a scalper, but the results I'm getting are not even close when using the normal TS. Why is that? I'll leave my code here to see if anyone can help me out a little bit with this.
The reason why I set "StopLevel" to 0 is because the broker I am trying to make this work has 25 points of stoplevel, so basically I want to bypass that with the virtual trailing stop.
The original trailing code is this:
This one works pretty well on other brokers that has 0 Stop levels.
In fact, this are 2 backtests:
Broker 1 - 0 pts for Stop levels:
Broker 2 - 25 pts for Stop levels:
So, as you can see, the results are very different as the way the EA exits trades is using the stoploss. Any idea on how to improve this? This scalper is a creation of my own. And by the way, should I believe this results? It's backtested with dukascopy tick data on M1 timeframe. Only optimized for 3 months and then backtested for the whole year.