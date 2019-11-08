High & Low of each individual trade? How?
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hi
i came across this order history, showing of each trade the high and low. how can i export my history to csv with these 2 infos? (attached image). was trying to find a script but maybe i used wrong keywords.. how can i find this?
i hope someone can help me. thank you <3