TraceLines of ChannelLines cant be copied plottet correctly...
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I am trying to get the traceline (non repainting) from an indicator whose current X indexes repaint.
What i mean by that is -> the last value of the original indicator repaints... but i want the last Value on the "current bar"(i think its shifted, but no idea how) and put it into a buffer. (to compare new regressiondirection to older regressiondirection). How would that be possible? ( this is a good example of what i want to do https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/319316/page8#comment_13055294)
Here the indicators code:
https://www.mql5.com/de/code/19884
Thing is: it wont work this way.
The indicators values printed on the chart are totally different to those i Get by ...
... = BufferRegression[0];
Dotted lines are "Copys" while the upper both might could have fit somehow, the lower absolutely will never fit and be more similar to the middle line.