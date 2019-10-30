Trend Following SUPERB Trading System

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Average True Range Trailing Stops Strategy
by Sylvain Vervoort

Copyrighted material from Stocks & Commodities Jun 2009

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ATR Sylvain Vervoort TS - Baixar - 4shared - Finance Wave
  • www.4shared.com
to access all 4shared features. Confirmation letter was sent to $[p1]
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