Storage: revert to later revision not working
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Hello,
according to the MetaEditor Help it should also be possible to revert to a later revision:
However, let's say that — in the above screenshot out of the MetaEditor documentation — I first reverted to the earlier version no. 10 by mistake and wanted to undo my mistake by reverting back to the now later version no. 11. In this case MetaEditor would print a success message "revert to command completed successfully", while in reality the code was NOT changed back from version 10 to the later version 11, although the online storage contains all versions with their respective complete and correct code...
→ Am I doing somehing wrong or is it a bug? If it's a bug, please fix it with the next MetaTrader 5 Update since it severly limits the usefulness of the otherwise great MQL5 Storage.
Many thanks in advance!