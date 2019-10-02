Unexpected behavior when querying (and displaying) MT5 custom symbol data
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Hi,
I have created a MT5 custom symbol which has some custom data. When querying data between August 1st 2019 and August 1st 2025 (to make sure the results contains all of the available data), MT5 shows the following data:
As expected, when querying the data for different time frames, MT5 return the exact same data for all of the time frames between M1 and H12 (since the custom data resolution is 4 days). However, for daily data (D1), I get an additional unexpected candle which doesn't appear in any other time frame:
Of course when I open this custom symbol on a daily time frame I see this additional unexpected candle.
Can you think of any reasonable explanation to this unexpected behavior?
Thanks