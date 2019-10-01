window size utilities
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Hello, i tried different market utilities, but i have the same problem:
the size of the window doesn't allow me to see parameters or any other info/details
i tried to change microsoft windows 10 screen settings resolution and change the text size to make it readable but nothing changed:
what i can do? the same problem i have on MT4 platform
the next print screen is with 2560X1600 resolution and 200% text size
next is 2560*1600 resolution and 125%
next is 250% same resolution