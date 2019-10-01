window size utilities

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Hello, i tried different market utilities, but i have the same problem:

the size of the window doesn't allow me to see parameters or any other info/details

i tried to change microsoft windows 10 screen settings resolution and change the text size to make it readable but nothing changed:

what i can do?  the same problem i have on MT4 platform

the next print screen is with 2560X1600 resolution and 200% text size


next is 2560*1600 resolution and 125%

next is 250% same resolution


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