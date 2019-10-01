Any possibility to convert a repainting indicator to a non-repainting indicator?
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2 indicators I encountered that repaint: Fisher and Weiswave3c and I attach them here for your help
Weiswave3c repaint was only found when backtesting on MT4 platform as per the different images below:
first:
then a few bars later: