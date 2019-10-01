Any possibility to convert a repainting indicator to a non-repainting indicator?

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2 indicators I encountered that repaint: Fisher and Weiswave3c and I attach them here for your help



Weiswave3c repaint was only found when backtesting on MT4 platform as per the different images below:

first:

earlier chart

then a few bars later:

later chart

Files:
WeisWave3c.mq4  7 kb
Fisher.mq4  3 kb
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