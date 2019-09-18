Indicator with values from csv file (MT5)
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Hi ,
I want to make indicators that shows interest rates, inflaction, pil etc... in separate windows imported by csv files.
Can anyone give me the right input, or tutorial or base in which work for develope it this myself?
Maybe is possible do it by wizard in MT5? anybody know?
Please, any help is appreciated. Im very bad in programming. But if somebody show me the right way i may learn it.
Thanks in advance
Alberto Lucadello