High CPU usage with no charts, marketwatch, toolbox
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BUILD 2085
How I can reduce the CPU usage of MT5?
What is the MT5 doing to use CPU when no charts or any other panels are open?
i5 processor and MT5 is using 2.5% up to 5% while the platform is doing nothing.