CAppDialog problem. How to make 2 dialog(panel) that can be switched between them ?
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I have some questions, I hope someone can guide me.
I want to create 2 panels that can be switched between them.
Each panel has a button that is used to switch to another panel.
When the Button1 is pressed, panel 1 will be hidden or deleted and panel 2 will be displayed and when the Button2 is pressed, panel 2 will be hidden or removed and panel 1 will be displayed.
I don't want these two panels to be seen at the same time.