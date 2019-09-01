Using time driven custom indicator for debug in an EA
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I have created a custom indicator, DebugIncludeSignal.mq5, for EA debug purposes. The indicator has one buffer which are controlled by a set of two arrays, one time array and one signal array. DebugIncludeSignal.mql5 customer indicator works fine when I attach it to a chart.
In order to see how that the custom indicator can be used from an EA I created a driver EA, DebugIncludeSignal_EA.mq5. When I debug it through the Strategy Tester, the GetData method fetch data from the buffer of the indicator, however the indicator buffer and plot is not changing values to the values setup according to the time array and signal array as coded in the DebugIncludeSignal.mq5.
Would appreciate any help to resolve this issue.
Custom Indicator DebugIncludeSignal.mq5:
Works fine when attached to a chart:
The driver EA, DebugIncludeSignal_EA.mq5:
Here is the output in the Strategy Tester. The indicator shows only a -1.0 value for the whole test period.
BR/
Karl