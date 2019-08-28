Difference between CFD Index prices
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I noticed that Index CFD quotes on different brokers can be different up to 5 points.
The difference seems to be stable but i didn't watch it that long.
What is the reason for this? What is the "real" index price?
Can you arbitrage this between brokers? Or is this difference stable?