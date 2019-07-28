Debugging disabled (EA, included mqh are in the right place!!)

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How do I motivate the Strategy-Tester again to debug my program?

While I was debugging the Editor suddenly wasn't re-acting any more (everything was greyed) and I closed the debug-window, the editor and the terminal - after the restart of the terminal and the editor the EA compiles without any grumbling but the debugging (F5) and the debugging with historic quotes (Ctrl+F5) are disabled - still disabled??

What do I have to do to be able to debug again?

This happened yesterday as well?


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