Bar calculation and iCustom sanity check
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Hello,
I have been searching for an answer for my question all over the web, but I didn't have any luck. I have a simple indicator that takes an indicator called by iCustom and displays if it is in uptrend or downtrend in a 0/1 histogram. The code works well when placed on the chart and when I tested it in a simulator(not Strategy Tester), however, in Strategy Tester i get values that are just not there.
Image: Started the Strategy Tester on my indicator. Stopped it (not paused) and added the same indicator and the base indicator to the chart
I tested the indicator called in iCustom in the Strategy Tester, and i'm 100% sure it doesn't repaint and it shows correct values.
Image: Checking that the values from the base indicator are correct
That leaves me with the only option my code is wrong, and I for the life of me don't see it. What am I doing wrong?