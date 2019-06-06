Experts: Crypto Analysis
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Crypto Analysis:
"Crypto S&R" EA uses 2 different time frames BB&RSI as Overbought and oversold indicators ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frame major forex pairs,Crypto and stocks NASDAQ.Short description.
Author: Aharon Tzadik