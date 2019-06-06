Experts: Crypto S&R

New comment
 

Crypto S&R:

"Crypto S&R" EA uses 2 different time frames and fractals as support & resistance ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frame major forex pairs,Crypto and stocks NASDAQ.Short description.

Crypto S&R

Author: Aharon Tzadik

Crypto S&R
Crypto S&R
  • www.mql5.com
"Crypto S&R" EA uses 2 different time frames and fractals as support & resistance ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frame major forex pairs,Crypto and stocks NASDAQ.Short description. But a one-time function with a smaller value than the subsequent  to lock minimal profit and avoid loss if the price goes against you. This...
New comment