EA optimization interpretation
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Hi everyone,
So I'm currently trying to optimize my EA that was running okay, and I don't really know how to interprete the data that is shown, I red an article about the optimization but nothing that is helping me, also I've been using "open price" only to get more data faster. But here is the thing : I have this graph but I don't know what it means (well I know its the money that the EA made) but It's interesting to see how It's optimized I guess, If someone could help me out here, I'm attaching the pics