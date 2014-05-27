*done* Alligator/Price Angulation - pls help me fix
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Hi,
I´m coding just another chaos indicator based on "Trading Chaos - 2nd Edition".
Actually I want to draw some Angulation Lines (Jaw+Teeth)/2 from where the price crosses/peaks the alligator to divergence bars (and store the corresponding deviation as points/bar in a buffer)
This is what it looks like
The yellow lines are from the code, but I expected them where I inserted the turquoise ones.
Whats wrong?
edit: forgot the shift, this will do it