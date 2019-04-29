Custom Spread In MT5 With Custom Symbols
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Does anyone know how/have any experience with setting a custom set spread # in MT5. In MT4 this was a built in feature but in MT5 the spread is "Floating". Is it possible to set/code in a custom spread number to your liking in MT5 if you are using a custom symbol?
^MT4 Set Spread