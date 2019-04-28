Crash of metaTrader 5 at Startup
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Hello
Recently I have an issue when I lunch metaTrader, showing me a dll popup :
After several weeks of searching in internet and Forums, I suspect my antiVirus McAfee which detect MetaTrader as unckown source :
Thanks to report the issue to McAfee.
Best regards,